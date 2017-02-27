Severe Weather in Forecast for Tuesday Night; Tornadoes Possible

February 27, 2017 4:40 PM
Filed Under: AccuWeather, severe weather, Tornado

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Severe weather is forecast to move into the St. Louis area overnight Tuesday, bringing the possibility of large hail, damaging wind gusts, flash flooding and even isolated tornadoes.

Showers and strong to severe thunderstorms will cross the area, ending after midnight Tuesday, according to AccuWeather.

(AccuWeather image)

(AccuWeather image)

“Residents from Indianapolis to St. Louis and Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Little Rock, Arkansas; and Memphis, Tennessee, will be in the crosshairs of the damaging thunderstorms late Tuesday and Tuesday night.”

The high for Tuesday during the day is 76, with a low Tuesday night of 52. Warm and humid air ahead of the storm will spark and add fuel to the severe thunderstorms.

“A few tornadoes are also in the realm of possibility for a few hours after the storms fire on Tuesday, especially across Missouri, Arkansas and southern Illinois,” AccuWeather reports.

Check out kmox.com/weather for more weather information.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia