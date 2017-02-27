Split-Squad Wins For Redbirds

February 27, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Boston Red Sox, Jose Martinez, Lance Lynn, Michael Wacha, St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Lance Lynn, out of the majors last year after Tommy John surgery, pitched two innings in his spring debut for St. Louis, allowing four hits and one earned run in a 5-4 Cardinals split-squad win over the Nationals on Monday.

Trea Turner homered for Washington. He’s beginning what’s expected to be his first full season in the big leagues as a full-time shortstop after spending last year in center field and at second base.

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP)- The Cardinals sent a split-squad to Ft. Myers on Monday and came away with a 7-2 win over the Red Sox.

St. Louis starter Michael Wacha allowed four hits and an unearned run in two innings. Jose Martinez hit two home runs and drove in four.

Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland each got two hits for Boston.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia