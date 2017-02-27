Split-Squad Wins For Redbirds

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) – Lance Lynn, out of the majors last year after Tommy John surgery, pitched two innings in his spring debut for St. Louis, allowing four hits and one earned run in a 5-4 Cardinals split-squad win over the Nationals on Monday.
Trea Turner homered for Washington. He’s beginning what’s expected to be his first full season in the big leagues as a full-time shortstop after spending last year in center field and at second base.
FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP)- The Cardinals sent a split-squad to Ft. Myers on Monday and came away with a 7-2 win over the Red Sox.
St. Louis starter Michael Wacha allowed four hits and an unearned run in two innings. Jose Martinez hit two home runs and drove in four.
Xander Bogaerts and Mitch Moreland each got two hits for Boston.
