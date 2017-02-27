St. Louis Man Injured in New Orleans Mardi Gras Incident

February 27, 2017 9:59 AM
Filed Under: accident, drunk driver, Mardi Gras, New Orleans

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A suspected drunk driver plowed into a group of people celebrating Mardi Gras in New Orleans over the weekend. One of the people injured was from St. Louis.

19-year old Vianney graduate Matt Mattione recounted the ‘terrifying’ moments to a New Orleans TV station. He said he was with his friends watching the parade when all of a sudden a truck lost control and came right towards them.

“One of my friends got run over and I got hit but I just got clipped. I’m alright. Everyone’s been released from the hospital, everyone seems to be doing all right,” he says

New Orleans police say twenty-one people were taken to the hospital. There were no fatalities. A 25-year old was arrested with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit.

