St. Monica’s Church Reopens After December Fire

February 27, 2017 8:02 AM
Filed Under: Father Joseph Weber, fire, st. monica catholic church

CREVE COEUR, MO (KMOX) – After a lot of cleanup and nearly two months, Saint Monica’s Church in Creve Coeur has once again opened its doors for Mass.

The Pastor, Father Joseph Weber says there was a lot of damage, but the church has received support from all over.

“People have been donating for additional things that we have to get that the church wont cover, like the new security system, for example. We’ve received donations from parishes, various Knights of Columbus, councils, fourth degree assemblies. We’ve gotten support from people from many many places,” he says.

Father Weber says Saint Monica’s parishioners have been very supportive and anxious to get back into church.

Yesterday’s Mass was the first since December’s fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia