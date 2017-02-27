St. Monica’s Church Reopens After December Fire

CREVE COEUR, MO (KMOX) – After a lot of cleanup and nearly two months, Saint Monica’s Church in Creve Coeur has once again opened its doors for Mass.
The Pastor, Father Joseph Weber says there was a lot of damage, but the church has received support from all over.
“People have been donating for additional things that we have to get that the church wont cover, like the new security system, for example. We’ve received donations from parishes, various Knights of Columbus, councils, fourth degree assemblies. We’ve gotten support from people from many many places,” he says.
Father Weber says Saint Monica’s parishioners have been very supportive and anxious to get back into church.
Yesterday’s Mass was the first since December’s fire.