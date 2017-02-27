Sudden Weather Changes Spell Disaster for Foliage

February 27, 2017 9:43 AM
Filed Under: Mike Miller, temperatures, Trees, weather

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – More than a week of above seventy degree temperatures followed by a below-freezing stretch over the weekend.

KMOX Garden Show host Mike Miller tells us what that means for trees already in bloom.

“Petals of magnolias and some the crab apples, the early blooming trees, they’re probably going to be goners. it wont hurt the overall health, but it just means the aesthetic value is gone,” he says.

Miller says the wind gusts of Friday night and Saturday were just as damaging as the temperature drop.

“Wind chills, just like it effects us, it can be thirty-one degrees, and you say, ‘oh you know it’s not that bad’, but when you’ve got winds gusting like this then it can be problematic.”

