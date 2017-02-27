Three Arrested After LGBTQ Rally in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) – Three people are facing charges after being arrested at a St. Louis rally in support of LGBTQ issues.
Several hundred people rallied and marched Saturday. The arrests came after the rally as police tried to clear the street.
The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s office says 19-year-old Edward Pingleton of Columbia and 21-year-old Aideen O’Brien of St. Louis are charged with fourth-degree assault and resisting/interfering with arrest. Twenty-two-year-old Amelia Maxwell of Wood River, Illinois, received city summonses for interfering with a police officer and resisting arrest.
Probable cause statements accuse Pingleton of trying to punch an officer, and O’Brien of jumping on top of another officer in an effort to stop an arrest.
A phone message Monday seeking comment from Pingleton went unanswered. O’Brien and Maxwell do not have listed numbers.
