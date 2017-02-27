US Men’s Soccer Coach Coming to St. Louis Tuesday for Fan Q&A

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Amsterdam Tavern in Tower Grove will host the new head coach of the US Men’s National Soccer Team, Bruce Arena, Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Fans are welcome to come to the well-known soccer bar and ask Arena their questions, but space is ‘extremely limited.’ If you aren’t able to make it, you can follow the Q-and-A through KMOX Sports Facebook page. We will have a live video of the event.

Don't forget that Bruce Arena will be at the Amsterdam tomorrow at 11am. Be there to ask questions & hear his take on the USMNT & #mls2stl pic.twitter.com/xpiaYlrmu5 — St.Louligans (@StLouligans) February 27, 2017

Arena was named head coach of USMNT this past November and is 1-0-1 since taking over. This is his second stint in the position, he was the head coach from 1998 to 2006, leading the team to the quarterfinals of the 2002 World Cup.

In March, the US men have two World Cup 2020 Qualifying matches. USMNT sits last in it’s group of six, after loses to both Mexico and Costa Rico, which led to the firing of Jurgen Klinsmann last year.

US has eight games left to play, and needs to finish in the top three in the group to secure a place at the 2020 World Cup in Qatar. The fourth place finisher from CONCACAF will have a play-in game against the fifth place team from Asia’s group.

Arean is expected to take questions on his expectations of the next month of games and his plans for the future of US soccer. He is also expected to be asked about the #MLS2STL movement and the possibility of St. Louis being awarded a Major Soccer League franchise. Arena has more than a decade of coaching experience in the MLS, splitting time between D.C. United, New York Red Bulls and LA Galaxy. He has won five MLS Championships.

