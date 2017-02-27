Warmer Weather Could Be Bad News for Eckert’s Farms

February 27, 2017 7:51 AM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – We’ll get the good news out of the way first: this year’s apple crop at Eckert’s Farm in the Metro East will unlikely be affected by our unusual winter weather.

President Chris Eckert admits that the fate of other crops is less certain because the mild weather could still give way to colder temperatures. He’s the president and 7th generation operator of Eckert’s Farm, which got it’s start nearly two centuries ago.

“The trees know no difference between February and March. If it’s seventy degrees, they’ll start coming back to life,” he says.

He says the weird winter weather has fooled peaches, strawberries and blackberries to start developing about a month earlier than normal, making them more susceptible to any cold snaps.

“Our peach buds have started to swell and come back to life. They’ve gotten more sensitive to the cold weather, so instead of being able to tolerate temperatures of five degrees, ten degrees, we’re more in the range of fifteen to twenty degrees, so if it gets below twenty degrees we would be concerned about peaches at this point in time. Blackberries are a crop that we’re especially concerned about,” he says.

