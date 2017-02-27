Who Is Zach Sanford?

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As part of the Kevin Shattenkirk deal with Washington, the Blues obtained a young player with some NHL rookie experience.
General manager Doug Armstrong says 22-year-old forward Zach Sanford was originally drafted by the Capitals in the 2nd round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
The Boston College alum has split this season between the Capitals and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hershey Bears.
Sanford, a 6’4, 203-pound Salem, Massachusetts native has posted three points (two goals, one assist) and six penalty minutes in 26 games with the Capitals, while logging 16 points (11 goals, five assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Bears.