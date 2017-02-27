Who Is Zach Sanford?

February 27, 2017 10:53 PM
Filed Under: Kevin Shattenkirk, St. Louis Blues, Zach Sanford

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – As part of the Kevin Shattenkirk deal with Washington, the Blues obtained a young player with some NHL rookie experience.

General manager Doug Armstrong says 22-year-old forward Zach Sanford was originally drafted by the Capitals in the 2nd round (61st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

The Boston College alum has split this season between the Capitals and their American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, the Hershey Bears.

Sanford, a 6’4, 203-pound Salem, Massachusetts native has posted three points (two goals, one assist) and six penalty minutes in 26 games with the Capitals, while logging 16 points (11 goals, five assists) and 14 penalty minutes in 25 games with the Bears.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia