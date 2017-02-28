KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Collinsville Middle School ‘No Electronics’ Policy Starts Wed.

February 28, 2017 3:51 PM
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOX) – Starting Wednesday, Collinsville Middle School will begin a “no electronics” policy for students.

Principal Dr. Kelly Jackson says the no electronics policy move comes after too many students have become distracted by their phones during class time.

Jackson says social media apps like Snapchat are especially popular among students.

“The easily available nature of this technology is really difficult for us to keep control of. We also don’t have the ability, with their cellular devices, to know what’s being sent back and forth,” Jackson says. “So, although we have a wonderful student population, there’s always going to be an element of bullying and things like that.”

The student handbook already prohibits the use of electronics for non-academic reasons during the school day. Jackson says those rules have not changed, and the no electronics policy will only enhance them.

