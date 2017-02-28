Deaths Reported After Tornadoes Travel Through Midwest

ST. LOUIS (AP/KMOX) – Tornadoes touched down in the upper Midwest as a spring-like storm system posed a risk to 45 million people. Hail fell so quickly that motorists had to pull over and stop in Missouri.
At least two people are dead and more are injured after a tornado passed just north of Perryville, Mo. The Missouri Department of Transportation closed I-55 in both directions because of storm damage and overturned vehicles.
The tornado crossed I-55 around mile marker 133 about 80 miles south of St. Louis. It also crossed Highways 51 and 61. This storm was part of a larger system that spawned tornadoes across Missouri and Illinois.
At Ottawa, Illinois, state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson says a tornado victim was killed by an uprooted tree. Minor injuries were also reported at an Ottawa nursing home, but Thompson said the number of those hurt in the twisters was not known.
