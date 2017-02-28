KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Mike Leake Sees First Spring Game Action

February 28, 2017 9:05 PM
Filed Under: Atlanta Braves, Spring Training 2017, St. Louis Cardinals

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Newly-acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips doubled home the only runs of the game, Tuesday, as the Braves blanked the Cardinals 2-0.

Freddie Freeman added a pair of hits and Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz threw two scoreless innings in his first spring start.

St. Louis starter Mike Leake was perfect through three innings with three strikeouts on just 32 pitches.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia