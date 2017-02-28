Mike Leake Sees First Spring Game Action

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) – Newly-acquired second baseman Brandon Phillips doubled home the only runs of the game, Tuesday, as the Braves blanked the Cardinals 2-0.
Freddie Freeman added a pair of hits and Atlanta starter Mike Foltynewicz threw two scoreless innings in his first spring start.
St. Louis starter Mike Leake was perfect through three innings with three strikeouts on just 32 pitches.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.