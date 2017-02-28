Missouri NAACP, Advocates Slam Discrimination Bill

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) – Missouri NAACP President Rod Chapel says a proposal to make it harder to sue for discrimination is “hyped-up Jim Crow.”

Chapel and other advocates on Tuesday slammed the bill now up for the debate in the Senate.

The measure would require plaintiffs bringing discrimination lawsuits to prove that race, religion, sex or other protected status was the sole reason for discrimination or being fired, rather than just a contributing factor. It also would prevent employees from suing other employees and cap damages in discrimination lawsuits.

Republican and pro-business supporters say it’s too easy to sue for discrimination in Missouri.

Empower Missouri Executive Director Jeanette Mott Oxford says the measure is “pro-discrimination.” She says less discrimination would help the business climate.

Senators debated the bill for hours Monday but haven’t voted.

