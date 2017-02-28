Multiple Bodies Identified in St. Louis-Area, 1 Person Missing Since 2014

ST. CLAIR, Illinois (KMOX) – Human remains found last week, south of Cahokia, have been identified as those of missing 43-year-old hunter Christopher Stasiak.
The St. Clair County Coroner does not know the cause of death, however, there are no signs of foul play. It’s believed Stasiak may have died of natural causes.
He had been missing since January 11.
Also identified Monday, was a body found in Franklin County late last week. Police say they belong to Daniel Reid, who was reported missing from Washington, Missouri in May 2014.
Reid’s cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.