Nelly Shames Mike Piazza For Bashing St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Mike Piazza couldn’t bare to show his face in a video Nelly posted to Twitter, after Piazza said he wouldn’t live in St. Louis becuase the food there stinks.

STL look who the hell I found.!!! I'm last person he wanted to see.!He BEEN APOLOGIZING ALLNIGHT I will be bringing him to eat in LOU. pic.twitter.com/VBnTDCC6oB — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) February 28, 2017

Piazza is a Major League Baseball Hall of Famer, who played a majority of his 16-year career with the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets.

Piazza was featured by the New York Times this month, after he purchased a third-level Italian professional soccer team. He was rumored to be interested in buying an expansion MLS franchise. In the Times article he is quoted saying, “I’d rather be poor in Italy than based in St. Louis. You can’t get a good meal there!”

He played a total of 57 games in St. Louis in his career, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Piazza’s grandparents were born in Italy, so Nelly plans to show him some of his town’s best dining in the Hill neighborhood.

I am personally bringing @mikepiazza31 to the hill to eat.Said he knows he fucked up!He's been following me around all night apologizing lol — Nelly_Mo (@Nelly_Mo) February 28, 2017

