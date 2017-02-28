Police: Armed Man Tried To Steal Prescription Drugs From Pharmacy

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Police are asking for the public’s help to track down a man who attempted to steal prescription drugs from a pharmacy at gunpoint.

St. Louis police say it happened late Monday morning at the St. Louis Hills pharmacy at 4365 Chippewa.

A man jumped over the counter, pulled a gun and ordered a worker to hand over prescription medication.

He left empty handed when the employee refused his demand.

The suspect is described as a black or bi-racial male in his early 20’s to early 30’s, 5’7″ to 5’8″, with a thin build.

He was wearing glasses, as well as a baseball cap and hoodie that both had the “Lacoste” crocodile logo on them.

He was driving a silver Chrysler, which drove east on Beck after the botched robbery attempt.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).