Police Investigate Bomb Threat at County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Clayton police are investigating after a bomb scare at the St. Louis County Justice Center earlier today.
Police say that around 10:45 Tuesday morning, employees and the public were evacuated from the County Justice Center as a precaution.
They were allowed back into the building about an hour later.
Police are not saying how the threat came in – whether it was phoned in or not. They will only say that it’s all still under investigation.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.