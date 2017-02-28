Police Investigate Bomb Threat at County Justice Center

February 28, 2017 1:56 PM
Filed Under: bomb threat, Clayton, St. Louis County Justice Center

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOX) – Clayton police are investigating after a bomb scare at the St. Louis County Justice Center earlier today.

Police say that around 10:45 Tuesday morning, employees and the public were evacuated from the County Justice Center as a precaution.

They were allowed back into the building about an hour later.

Police are not saying how the threat came in – whether it was phoned in or not. They will only say that it’s all still under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia