Possible Tornadoes, High Winds, Hail Could Hit Missouri This Afternoon

February 28, 2017 2:16 PM
Filed Under: National Weather Service, NWS, severe weather, Tornado

ST. LOUIS (KMOX)(UPDATED 2:30 p.m.) The following counties in Missouri and Illinois have been issued a TORNADO WATCH until 9 pm:

> Washington County, IL
> Clinton County, IL
> Bond County, IL
> Randolph County, IL
> Madison County, IL
> St. Clair County, IL
> Monroe County, IL
> Jersey County, IL
> St. Louis City & County, MO
> Jefferson County, MO
> St. Charles County, MO
> Lincoln County, MO
> Franklin County, MO
> Warren County, MO

Fast-moving thunderstorms could spawn tornadoes across Missouri this afternoon and tonight.

The map of Missouri could be dotted with tornadoes before it’s over.

Related story: Severe Weather in Forecast for Tuesday Night; Tornadoes Possible

National Weather Service warning coordination Meteorologist Jim Kramper says it’s not just possible twisters – there will also be very high winds and large, car-denting hail.

“Some of these thunderstorms could easily kick out 60, 70, potentially 80 mph wind gusts. So that’s always a concern,” Kramper says. “And we could see some large hail, as well. We’re talking, potentially golf ball-size on up.”

Round one is expected from mid-afternoon through 8 p.m., with round two coming overnight and shifting to hit across northern Missouri.

Tune in to KMOX 1120 or visit kmox.com/weather for more weather information.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia