Possible Tornadoes, High Winds, Hail Could Hit Missouri This Afternoon

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – (UPDATED 2:30 p.m.) The following counties in Missouri and Illinois have been issued a TORNADO WATCH until 9 pm:
> Washington County, IL
> Clinton County, IL
> Bond County, IL
> Randolph County, IL
> Madison County, IL
> St. Clair County, IL
> Monroe County, IL
> Jersey County, IL
> St. Louis City & County, MO
> Jefferson County, MO
> St. Charles County, MO
> Lincoln County, MO
> Franklin County, MO
> Warren County, MO
Fast-moving thunderstorms could spawn tornadoes across Missouri this afternoon and tonight.
The map of Missouri could be dotted with tornadoes before it’s over.
National Weather Service warning coordination Meteorologist Jim Kramper says it’s not just possible twisters – there will also be very high winds and large, car-denting hail.
“Some of these thunderstorms could easily kick out 60, 70, potentially 80 mph wind gusts. So that’s always a concern,” Kramper says. “And we could see some large hail, as well. We’re talking, potentially golf ball-size on up.”
Round one is expected from mid-afternoon through 8 p.m., with round two coming overnight and shifting to hit across northern Missouri.
