Reports: Chiefs Sign Berry For Big Money, Release Charles

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – The Kansas City Chiefs have signed safety Eric Berry to a six-year $78 million deal, and have released running back Jamaal Charles, reports the NFL Network.
The contract reportedly includes $40 million guaranteed, and $20 million signing bonus, which would be the most guaranteed money for any current NFL safety.
Berry, 28, earned his fifth Pro Bowl selection in last season, tying his career high in interceptions with four.
Charles, 30, had 12 carries for 40 yards last year and 71 carries for 364 yards the year before. However, he leaves Kansas City with a 5.5 yards per carry average which is the fourth highest in NFL history.
The move to release Charles was expected after the signing of free agent C.J. Spiller last week.