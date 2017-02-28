Air Comfort Service Storm Center | Forecast | Traffic | Watches/Warnings | Radar | Maps

School District Investigates Substitute Teacher Giving Digestive Pills to Students

February 28, 2017 8:43 AM
JENNINGS, Mo. (AP) – Leaders of a St. Louis-area school district are investigating after a substitute teacher gave more than 30 sixth-grade students over-the-counter digestive supplements during a health lesson.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, Riverview Gardens spokeswoman Melanie Powell-Robinson says a bottle with a few remaining pills was confiscated after they were offered Friday to students at Westview Middle School. Powell-Robinson says they were made of papaya enzymes, a plant-based digestive supplement with a listed side effect of stool softening.

It was not clear if any students ingested the pills. There were no reports of any students suffering any side effects.

The teacher told administrators she handed out the pills as part of a lesson plan on digestive health. Powell-Robinson says the teacher was immediately removed from the substitute list.

