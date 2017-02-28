VIDEO: Peacock Talks MLS Bid, Says It’s St. Louis’ ‘Opportunity To Win’

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Dave Peacock believes St. Louis has ‘taken it in the teeth’ in recent years with Ferguson, companies leaving the area and the portrayal of the city in national media. He says if SC STL and St. Louis’ bid for an MLS franchise is selected by the league, it would take St. Louis to another level of national recognition.
The vote on a partial funding plan of the multi-purpose stadium will be on the April 4 ballot for St. Louis City residents, after judicial approval last month.
Peacock was at the Q-and-A with U.S. Men’s National Team coach Bruce Arena at Amsterdam Tavern, Tuesday. After Arena spoke about the importance of St. Louis to his team, Peacock called it proof that St. Louis is very much on the radar of national organizations like the U.S. Soccer Federation.