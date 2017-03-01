Boeing Warns Thousands of Employees of Security Breach

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Boeing is warning 36,000 employees their personal information may have been compromised.
A letter sent to Washington State’s attorney general, obtained by KMOX, explains a Boeing employee sent his non-Boeing employee spouse a spreadsheet for formatting help — unaware social security numbers and birthdates were in hidden columns.
Affected employees were offered free credit monitoring services, though Boeing doesn’t think any information was used maliciously.
A spokesman says everyone potentially affected has been notified, but couldn’t immediately say if that includes anyone in the St. Louis area.