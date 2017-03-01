Officer Snyder’s Widow Invited to Trump’s Speech at The Capitol

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Elizabeth Snyder is expected to share more of her thoughts Wednesday, after attending President Donald Trump’s address to U.S. Congress, Tuesday.

Snyder, the widow of slain Affton Police Officer Blake Snyder, was invited by Congresswoman Ann Wagner (Mo.) and Congressman Rodney Davis (Ill.). She shared a Facebook Live inside the crowded Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Synder met Vice President Mike Pence before Trump’s address, and she shared a photo of them hugging. She called him a ‘sweet man’ for caring and listening to her explain what happened to her husband in October, last year.



Synder has been outspoken in her support for law enforcement, and Trump briefly mentioned his views on police during his speech.



“We must work with — not against — the men and women of law enforcement. We must build bridges of cooperation and trust — not drive the wedge of disunity and division. Police and sheriffs are members of our community. They are friends and neighbors, they are mothers and fathers, sons and daughters — and they leave behind loved ones every day who worry whether or not they’ll come home safe and sound. We must support the incredible men and women of law enforcement.”

Snyder says Trump’s speech was “Awesome, great words of encouragement from our awesome President.”

She says she’ll share another video of her thoughts, Wednesday.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook