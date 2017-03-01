Saint Louis Zoo Leads Voting for Nation’s No. 1 Zoo

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – You have 26 days left to vote for the best zoo in the U.S., and Saint Louis Zoo is currently in the lead!
USA Today is pitting 20 zoos across the country against each other, and letting the public vote online for the best one.
Saint Louis Zoo recently won another public voting contest from USA Today — it was voted the top free attraction in the U.S. last September.
Voting ends Monday, March 27 at 11 a.m. Users can vote online once per day, and St. Louis is pushing to hold on to its lead!
Vote for Saint Louis Zoo here!