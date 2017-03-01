KMOX Storm Center: Watches & Warnings | Maps & Radar | Forecast | Traffic

Tornadoes, Hail Cause Mass Damage in Missouri, Illinois

March 1, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: 55, cars, damage, highway, home, IDOT, Illinois, Interstate, killed, lifted, Missouri, MoDOT, Ottawa, Perry County, Perryville, storm, Tornado, vehicles, winds

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Cars were throw off highways and homes were destroyed in Missouri and Illinois due to storms, Tuesday night.

A little more than 1,000 in St. Louis and Perry County are still without power on the Missouri side of the river. In Illinois, more than 100 power poles are down in the Ottawa-area and more than 22,330 lost power at some point overnight, Tuesday.

Golf ball to ping pong size hail fell in Mehlville and Oakville, Mo., and Troy and Edwardsville, Ill.

In Collinsville, Ill., a tree branch blew onto a car with a family inside. Police tell us there were no serious injuries in that incident.

Perry County, Mo., has some of the worst damage Wednesday morning. One person was killed by an apparent tornado, that also damaged between eight and 10 homes.

That’s where witness reported cars were picked up and carried off the Interstate 55 by a tornado. A junkyard in the area had 20 of it’s scrapped vehicles thrown out of the yard.

Perry County Clerk Jared Kutz said search and rescue crews were going door-to-door and checking the highway to see if there were other victims.

In Ottawa, Ill., state Emergency Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson said a tornado victim was killed by an uprooted tree. Minor injuries were also reported at an Ottawa nursing home, but Thompson said the number of those hurt in the twisters was not known.

Strong winds were also reported in some Illinois towns without a tornado, including 70 mph winds in Sauget, 65 mph in Mascoutah and 60 mph at Scott Air Force Base.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia