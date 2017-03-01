VIDEO: Grichuk, Martinez Star in Cardinals 6-1 Win

JUPITER, Florida (KMOX) – Two of St. Louis’ major components for 2017 were standout performers for the Cardinals, Wednesday. The 6-1 victory over the New York Mets at Roger Dean Stadium was all-Cardinals early, thanks to starting pitcher Carlos Martinez, and outfielder Randal Grichuk.

A Mets runner didn’t reach second base while Martinez’s was on the mound in the first three innings. He walked one, and allowed only one hit, which was immediately followed by a double play.

His highlight was a strikeout in the second of Mets left fielder Brandon Nimmo on a outside curve ball, then Yadier Molina threw out Wilmer Flores who was stealing on the play. Martinez says executed the breaking pitch exactly how he wanted to.

Then in the second inning, Grichuk drove in his first of four RBI on the day, with a double to left to score Molina. The next inning, he belted a home run over the left field fence, scoring Molina and Jhonny Peralta.

This was Martinez’s only appearance in Spring Training, before heading to the World Baseball Classic to play for Dominican Republic. Six other Cardinals players will leave camp this week, to represent their respective country at the WBC, March 6-22.

The Cardinals next game is tomorrow at 12:15 p.m., vs the Atlanta Braves at Roger Dean Stadium.

