Join Us Live at 4:15 for Survival Tips with the American Red Cross

March 2, 2017 9:41 AM
Filed Under: American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri, diaster, Facebook Live, survival

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Have you ever thought to yourself, how would I survive a disaster with enough essentials to last seventy-two hours? This afternoon you’ll have a chance to learn.

American Red Cross of Eastern Missouri CEO Cindy Erickson joins KMOX for a Facebook Live event starting at 4:15 p.m. Erickson, who spent part of the week in Perryville, says there are always things you should keep on hand.

“Medications that you would need to have, food enough for three days, you want to make sure you have enough water, and that’s usually a gallon of water a person per day,” she says.

Erickson says you should rotate your emergency supplies fairly regularly, perhaps changing out water at the end of every month when you sit down to pay bills, for example.

