Cards Add Military Appreciation Night to 2017 Schedule

JUPITER, Fla., March 2, 2017 – Today the St. Louis Cardinals announced the addition of Military Appreciation Night to the 2017 Theme Ticket schedule. The Cardinals will partner with FOX Sports Midwest to celebrate our troops and veterans when the Cardinals take on the New York Mets on Friday, July 7 at 7:15 p.m.

Fans who purchase the special theme ticket will receive an exclusive cap supporting their favorite branch of the military. Each cap will salute a different military branch (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines & Coast Guard) and feature a Cardinals red design blended with each branch’s special camouflage pattern. Additionally, a portion of each ticket purchased will be donated to the United Service Organizations (USO). For more information, visit cardinals.com/militarynight.

Military Appreciation Night will be held in conjunction with FOX Sports Midwest’s annual “This One’s For You” telecast, which began in 2005. The TV broadcast features soldiers of the Missouri National Guard who are deployed overseas and their families who are watching at Busch Stadium. Families of the Missouri National Guardsmen will sit in a special reserved section, and soldiers will watch on American Forces Network.

Fans can purchase tickets for Military Appreciation Night and view the remaining 2017 theme ticket schedule at cardinals.com/theme.

