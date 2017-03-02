How to Help Perryville Tornado Victims

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – Several businesses and individuals have stepped up to support Perryville residents after a tornado ripped through the area Tuesday night.

Here are different ways you can help our Missouri neighbors:

Recommended Items Needed

Boxes

Totes with lids

Hygiene items: Shampoo, body wash, toothpaste, toothbrushes

Gift cards for groceries and supplies

Flashlights with batteries

Laundry detergent

Cleaning supplies

How to Help

The Perryville Chamber of Commerce has created a “Ways to Help” webpage on its website, providing important information for those who want to help, and for those who need help.

Information includes needed items, donation drop-off locations and volunteer information, as well as locations where affected residents can pick up supplies, discounts and meals, clean-up contact information and other resources.

CLICK HERE for more information from the Perryville Chamber!

Monetary Donations

The United Way of Southeast Missouri has established an emergency fund for the Perryville community – 100% of proceeds designated to the fund will go directly to victims, schools and the recovery effort in Perry County.

Text “Perryville” to 41444

Use a credit card at unitedwayofsemo.org/donate or donate over the phone by calling 573-334-9634.

Mail a check or bring cash or checks to the United Way office at 430A Broadway, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Be sure to designate Perryville in the check memo.

Text REDCROSS to 90999 to give $10 to American Red Cross Disaster Relief, which helps those affected by disasters such as hurricanes, floods, earthquakes, wildfires and tornadoes.

For more information of how you can help, CLICK HERE!

