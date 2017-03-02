Cardinals vs. Braves at 11:55 - Click here to listen to Rush Limbaugh | Questions?

Immigrant with Support in Illinois Town Released on Bond

Associated Press March 2, 2017 11:01 AM
Filed Under: deporation, Donald Trump, immigration, Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco, La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant, President Trump, Southern Illinois

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. (AP) – A Mexican restaurant manager in southern Illinois who doesn’t have legal permission to live in the U.S. has been released on bond after being detained last month by immigration officials.

Juan Carlos Hernandez Pacheco posted bond after a hearing Wednesday in Kansas City, Missouri. His lawyer requested his release until his case can be heard.

The administration of President Donald Trump has been clamping down on immigrants living in the U.S. illegally.

Letters of support for Pacheco had poured in from the mayor, police chief and others in West Frankfort, which is solid Trump country but is also where Pacheco was the popular manager of La Fiesta Mexican Restaurant for a decade.

Hernandez told The New York Times following his release that he’s relieved, tired and “amazed by the support.”

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia