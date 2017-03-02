Kirkwood City Council Votes Tonight on Magic House Expansion

KIRKWOOD, MO (KMOX) – The Kirkwood City Council will make a decision tonight on a possible expansion of the Magic House. The children’s museum is looking to add onto its building and increase parking.
Director of Marketing and Development Carrie Hutchcraft says some nearby residents are not supportive of the expansion but they’re trying to work around those issues.
“Some residents voiced some concerns about the space, and kind of the aesthetics as well so we of course take that in to consideration when we look at what the parking lot could look like,” she says.
The Kirkwood City Council meets tonight at 7pm.