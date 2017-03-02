O’Fallon Schools Layoff Teachers to Address Deficit

March 2, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Deficit, layoffs, O'Fallon School District

O’FALLON, IL (KMOX) – In a move to address a projected $2.3 million deficit, the O’Fallon District 2-03 voted Tuesday to layoff teachers.

The move is expected to affect about ten teaching positions. Michael Day of the O’Fallon Federation of Teachers says the changes could also lead to overcrowded classrooms, among other concerns.

“When you get upwards towards thirty students in a classroom, it’s a real challenge to do your job, to try to maintain discipline as well as really help kids in the areas where they need help,” he says.

