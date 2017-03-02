Pro-Trump Rally Planned in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KMOX) – We’ve seen a lot of demonstrations against President Donald Trump lately, but what about demonstrations supporting him?

At least one such rally takes place this Saturday in Jefferson City. Brenda Webb, one of the organizers, says the idea is to bring people together for one common goal- to take America back to where it was.

“Save our economy, you know, save our freedom, because we’re inundated with people, with violence that really just needs to be brought back under control and our economy is a mess,” she says.

Webb says all Americans should care about some of the things Trump talked about during his campaign and during the first few weeks of his presidency.

“There are things that should bring us together as Americans and as I’ve said, one of those things is jobs and the economy, and I fervently believe that’s one of the major things that got President Trump elected,” she says.

The program begins at the state capitol at 1 p.m. this Saturday. Speakers include former Lt. Governor Peter Kinder and Ed Martin of Phyllis Schlafly’s Eagle Forum.

