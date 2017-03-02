Local Business Owner Speaks on St. Louis’ Minimum Wage Hike

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Now that the Missouri Supreme Court’s upheld St. Louis’ $11 an hour minimum wage, small business owners like Crown Candy Kitchen’s Andy Karandzieff are taking a second-look at their budgets and prices.

Karandzieff says some are suggesting he raise prices to pay employees more.

“Do you want to make your product affordable to people so that they can come down and they can spend money with you,” Karandzieff says. “But then they say, ‘Well they will be making more money, they’ll be willing to spend it.'”

He adds that there is no guarantee that he is getting that money right back in his pocket.

Karandzieff tells KMOX’s Charlie Brennan that his employees who make close to minimum wage are neighborhood kids at their first job. He adds the point of getting your first job is to learn and advance.

Brennan asked Karandzieff could they cut back the amount on their BLT?

“That’s an ongoing battle when I tell the kids, ‘Take three pieces of bacon off of the sandwich.’ I think that they hear, ‘Put three more on the sandwich,” Karandzieff says jokingly.

Karandzieff is optimistic about the minimum wage bump, saying “we’ll figure it out.”

Listen to the interview below:

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook