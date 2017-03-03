Caterpillar Raids Related to Export Filings

PEORIA, IL (KMOX) – Federal law enforcement officials raided three central Illinois facilities of manufacturer Caterpillar on Thursday.
Caterpillar says it believes that a search warrant executed by federal authorities at its facilities concerns “export filings” related to its Switzerland subsidiary CSARL.
In a statement after federal agents appeared at its Peoria, Illinois, headquarters and other Illinois facilities yesterday, Caterpillar says the issue was first disclosed in a 2015 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. At that time, the Caterpillar said the SEC had notified the manufacturer that it was conducting an informal investigation relating to CSARL, and asked the company to preserve relevant documents.
Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email that the company is cooperating with law enforcement.
Peoria is the headquarters of Caterpillar, one of the world’s largest makers of construction and other heavy equipment.