Chris Hrabe’s High School Spotlight: CBC vs De Smet, District Championship

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It was the same battle, but with higher stakes for CBC and De Smet Jesuit. Their fourth matchup of the season ended with the usual result, but this time the Cadets lifted a Class 5, District 6 Championship trophy.
The Spartans broke new ground, taking a first-half lead into the locker room for the first time against CBC this year. But too many second-chance points gave the lead back to the Cadets in the second half, en-route to a 54-38 victory.
CBC moves on to the Missouri State Championship tournament, to play the winner of the Lafayette vs Francis Howell on Wednesday, March 8 at 6 p.m.