Dying Author Pens Essay with Dating Profile of Husband

Associated Press March 3, 2017 1:13 PM
An author who says she may not have long to live after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer has penned a tear-jerking essay containing a dating profile of her husband.

The New York Times published Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s letter on Friday. Rosenthal writes about her fight against the cancer and goes on to say that she would like someone to eventually fall in love with her husband.

“Here is the kind of man Jason is: He showed up at our first pregnancy ultrasound with flowers,” Rosenthal writes. “This is a man who, because he is always up early, surprises me every Sunday morning by making some kind of oddball smiley face out of items near the coffeepot: a spoon, a mug, a banana.”

Rosenthal sums it up: “If you’re looking for a dreamy, let’s-go-for-it travel companion, Jason is your man.”

According to her website , Rosenthal lives in Chicago.

