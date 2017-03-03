Endangered Person Advisory: Kourtney Maree Edwards

The Ferguson Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at 28 N Harvey Ferguson, MO at 1:30 P.M. on 02/28/2017.
Kourtney Maree Edwards is a black, female, age 23, height 5’09”, 240 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, with tattoo of a palm tree on foot and tattoo on right leg, wearing black stocking cap, white hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and carrying a Mizzou backpack.
Edwards is Autistic and has Asperger’s syndrome, was last seen walking away from her residence en route to her job. She did not arrive at her place of employment.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.