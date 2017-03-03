Feds Accuse St. Louis Man of Threatening Jewish Community Centers

NEW YORK (KMOX) — A 31-year-old man from St. Louis was arrested by federal authorities on Friday, accused of phoning in threats to Jewish Community Centers across the country as well as Anti-Defamation League offices.

Juan Thompson is charged with one count of cyberstalking, which could carry a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

He’s expected to appear in federal court in St. Louis later Friday.

Preet Bharara, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, says Thompson “appears to have made at least eight JCC Threats as part of his campaign of harassment” against a woman who he’d had a romantic relationship with. Not only did he use this victim’s name while making the threats, he sent defamatory emails and faxes to her workplace.

In a written statement, Bharara says:

“Everyone deserves to be free from fear and discrimination based on religion, race, or ethnicity; that is fundamental to who we are as a nation. Together with the FBI and the NYPD, we have been investigating the recent threats made on Jewish Community Centers in New York and around the country. Today, we have charged Juan Thompson with allegedly stalking a former romantic interest by, among other things, making bomb threats in her name to Jewish Community Centers and to the Anti-Defamation League. Threats of violence targeting people and places based on religion or race – whatever the motivation – are unacceptable, un-American, and criminal. We are committed to pursuing and prosecuting those who foment fear and hate through such criminal threats.”

