Fish Fries Ramp Up Across St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – It’s that time of year – it’s fish fry time!

While most organizations begin their fries on the first Friday in Lent, Saint Peter’s in Kirkwood did a pre-lent run-through last week and organizer Mike Kerins says it was a good thing.

“Three major pieces of major equipment went down. So, we were able to have this week to fix them,” Kerins says.

Kerins says the fries raise up to $7,000 every Lent, which the funds help to maintain the parish’s kitchen facilities – including buying tables and chairs.

He adds they will serve over 800 meals.

The Knights of Columbus at Immaculate Conception in Creve Coeur are also firing up the fryers. Steve Dickhutt says their nine-week run raises 60 percent of their funds, which are distributed to about 30 local charities.

“We are a very pro-life organization. So, we support Thrive pregnancy resource center in town,” Dickhutt says. “We also support Red Cross and a number of other charities.”

Dickhutt says they held their first fish fry last week with a Mardi Gras theme.

