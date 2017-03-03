MoDOT Closes I-44 Shrewsbury Ramp

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Starting Monday, you will need to allow yourself some extra time when entering and exiting the city limits from Interstate 44.
MoDOT will begin preliminary work to renovate the I-44 bridge over the Burlington North Santa Fe Railroad. Crews will be closing the ramp from Shrewsbury to eastbound 44.
Michelle Voegele of MoDOT warns drivers to be cautious of workers as road work begins.
“This is a full bridge reconstruction project, We have a lot of work on the Interstate 44 corridor from Shrewsbury here all the way to the Poplar Street Bridge, so drivers need to be aware that workers are out in the roadway,” she says.
The eastbound ramp from Shrewsbury will remain closed until late this year in December.
Drivers are being asked to access I-44 from Arsenal, Big Bend or Southwest as an alternative route.