Police Arrest Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run

March 3, 2017 6:48 PM
ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – A woman is dead following a hit and run in North St. Louis — and police caught the man they believe is responsible.

The fatal accident happened shortly before noon on Friday near Natural Bridge and Jennings Station. Police say the woman was hit and the driver took off.

The vehicle used was later found empty in the 3000 block of Whittier about 3.5 miles away.

They arrested a 21-year-old man Friday afternoon. His identity hasn’t been released and charges are pending.

The investigation is ongoing.

