Powell Hall Welcomes the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Tonight at Powell Symphony Hall, some of the most talented musicians in the region will be on stage. The young musicians of the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra and Opera Theater St. Louis are teaming up for a concert.
The show features soprano Rayna Campbell, who just happens to be a 17-year old Belleville high school student. Campbell is part of Opera Theater’s Monsanto Artist-in-Training program.
The symphony’s youth orchestra is made up of a hundred students ages 12 to 22 from more than three-dozen schools throughout the region.
Tickets to tonight’s concert are free. Visit the symphony’s website for more details at slso.org.