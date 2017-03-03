U City Could Become ‘Welcoming City’ for Immigrants

UNIVERSITY CITY, MO (KMOX) – University City is on the verge of making a big statement in support of immigrants in the wake of last month’s Jewish cemetery vandalism.
Mayor Shelley Welsch read from a resolution that would declare University City a “Welcoming City”, which could be enacted at Monday night’s council meeting.
“We believe all people including immigrants are valued contributors and are vital to the success to our communities and shared future. Today a growing number of places realize that being welcoming leads to prosperity,” she says.
On its website the Welcoming America organization calls itself a movement of inclusive communities in which everyone should feel like they belong.
St. Louis City and County, as well as the St. Louis Mosaic Project and Missouri Immigrant and Refugee Advocates are already members of the Welcoming America network.