Veal Recalled for E. coli

ASSOCIATED PRESS March 3, 2017 9:02 AM
Filed Under: Ohio, recall, veal

CRESTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio company has issued a recall on more than 40,000 pounds of meat.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced on Thursday that Ohio Farms Packing Co. is recalling several thousand boxes of boneless veal products for possible E. coli contamination. Company officials say the products were produced from Nov. 30, 2016 to Feb. 3, 2016.

Officials say the products were shipped to distributors in Ohio, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Illinois, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Texas and Canada. A full retail distribution list will be posted on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia