St. Louis, MO (Missouri Highway Patrol)
ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY
For further information please contact: Crawford County Sheriff
573-775-4911
03/04/2017
EMPHASIS: Endangered Person Advisory
State of Missouri Endangered Person Advisory
Crawford County Sheriff has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at Crawford County at 8:00 P.M. on 03/03/2017.
Missing Is:
Ignacia Collins a white, female, age 7
Kimberly Collins a white , female, age 1 month
Marianna Collins a white , female, age 5
Vehicle Information:
Tan 2001 Chevrolet Blazer bearing MO, FG2Z1J last seen Cuba, Mo
Possible suspects or associates are believed to be:
Margaret Jordan, a white, female, age 26, height 5’01”, 185 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, dark olive complexion.
The endangered missing person:
Igancia Collins, is a white , female, age 7, height,3’9″, 45 lbs, blonde hair, brown eyes.
Marianna Collins, is a white, female, age 5, height 3’5″, 40 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes,.
Kimberly Collins, is a white , female, age 1 month, height 18 in, 4lbs 2oz lbs, unknown hair, unknown eyes,
Brief circumstances regarding the Endangered Missing Person incident
The children are currently in protective custody of Children’s Division. Children’s Division has made multiple attempts at the household address, other known addresses and phone numbers, and are unable to locate the parent and children at this time. Information was received that the mother was en route to Jackson, Florida with the children.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Crawford County Sheriff at 573-775-4911.