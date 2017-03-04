Perryville Tornado Packed Winds of 180 MPH

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky. has completed its damage assessment of the tornado that tore through Perryville, Mo.
It’s been upgraded to an EF-4, packing winds of 180 miles per hour.
Weather Service meteorologist Sean Poulos says Tuesday night’s storm intensified quickly, “West of Interstate 55 it was almost a half-mile wide. The maximum width was actually measured closer to the Mississippi River, where it was about 0.6 of a mile. That’s exceptionally wide for a tornado.”
Poulos says the track length was 50.4 miles. That’s the longest in the Paducah service area (covering parts of 4 states) since 1983.
A 24-year-old Perryville man died when he was thrown from his vehicle as it was blown off I-55.
Dozens of homes in that area were damaged, with many of them destroyed.