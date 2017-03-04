Perryville Tornado Packed Winds of 180 MPH

March 4, 2017 2:38 PM
Filed Under: National Weather Service, Paducah, Perryville, Perryville tornado, Sean Poulos

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KMOX) – The National Weather Service office in Paducah, Ky. has completed its damage assessment of the tornado that tore through Perryville, Mo.

It’s been upgraded to an EF-4, packing winds of 180 miles per hour.

Weather Service meteorologist Sean Poulos says Tuesday night’s storm intensified quickly, “West of Interstate 55 it was almost a half-mile wide. The maximum width was actually measured closer to the Mississippi River, where it was about 0.6 of a mile. That’s exceptionally wide for a tornado.”

Poulos says the track length was 50.4 miles. That’s the longest in the Paducah service area (covering parts of 4 states) since 1983.

A 24-year-old Perryville man died when he was thrown from his vehicle as it was blown off I-55.

Dozens of homes in that area were damaged, with many of them destroyed.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia