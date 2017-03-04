TIAM Saturday May 4th

With Brian back from his vacation, the program returned to normal this morning, or as close we get to it.

Our first guest of the morning was GO! St. Louis President Mona Langenberg, who got us ready for April’s GO! St. Louis Marathon and Family Fitness Weekend. Just click here and you’ll get all the information you need. For even more, click here to go to their website.

One of north St. Louis County’s grandest events is this evening. It’s the 10th Annual Mayors’ Shamrock Ball, a special evening hosted by the mayors of Hazelwood, Florissant, Black Jack, Bellefontaine Neighbors and Ferguson. Most importantly, it raises funds for the Valley Industries Sheltered Workshop. If you click here you’ll hear our conversation with Hazelwood Mayor Matthew Robinson about the ball and the workshop. If you’d like to go, there are a few tickets available at the Garden Villas on Parker Road. They’re $125. For more information click here.

Hugh Jackman’s new movie is called “Logan”. Harry Hamm gives it four stars. Hear his review here.

Birthday celebrants today include a Stepford Wife, Raymond’s wife and Bubba. That list is here.

Thanks for checking in. Tomorrow we’ll learn about a program that’s helping Ferguson 4th graders build a better community and Harry will preview a big week in local theater.

Talk with you then!

Maria and Brian

