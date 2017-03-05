State Troopers Hit By Semi Truck

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum tells KMOX News injuries suffered by two state troopers struck on the side of the road Sunday morning at Interstates 270 and 70 are not life-threatening and both should make a full recovery.
Sgt. Nothum says the troopers were parked on the side of eastbound 70 at 270. They both got into one vehicle and were hit by a tractor-trailer that then overturned.
Both patrol cars were demolished.
The condition of the truck driver is unknown.
Nothum says he doesn’t know what caused the accident, but anticipates charges will be pursued against the truck driver.