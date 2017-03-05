State Troopers Hit By Semi Truck

March 5, 2017 9:38 AM
Filed Under: Al Nothum, crash, Interstate 70, Maryland Heights, Missouri Highway Patrol

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (KMOX) – Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Al Nothum tells KMOX News injuries suffered by two state troopers struck on the side of the road Sunday morning at Interstates 270 and 70 are not life-threatening and both should make a full recovery.

Sgt. Nothum says the troopers were parked on the side of eastbound 70 at 270. They both got into one vehicle and were hit by a tractor-trailer that then overturned.

Both patrol cars were demolished.

The condition of the truck driver is unknown.

Nothum says he doesn’t know what caused the accident, but anticipates charges will be pursued against the truck driver.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia