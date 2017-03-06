Charges Filed in Feb. Soulard Shooting

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges were filed over the weekend against two brothers in the shootings of a city fire captain and his female passenger.
The shooting occurred early last month in Soulard. The St Louis fire captain and a 26-year-old woman were shot while they sat in a parked vehicle on South 7th Street.
33-year-old Ryan Hartman and his 23-year-old brother James Hartman are each facing two counts of first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.
The fire captain was released from the hospital two days after the shooting. The condition of the woman is not available.