Charges Filed in Feb. Soulard Shooting

March 6, 2017 9:20 AM
Filed Under: arrests, Fire Captain, shooting, Soulard

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) – Charges were filed over the weekend against two brothers in the shootings of a city fire captain and his female passenger.

The shooting occurred early last month in Soulard. The St Louis fire captain and a 26-year-old woman were shot while they sat in a parked vehicle on South 7th Street.

33-year-old Ryan Hartman and his 23-year-old brother James Hartman are each facing two counts of first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

The fire captain was released from the hospital two days after the shooting. The condition of the woman is not available.

Follow us on Twitter | Like us on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS St. Louis

KMOX Podcasts
High School Spotlight

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia